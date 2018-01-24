LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos (Video), Adam Cole on Going for the WWE NXT Title, Fans on Randy Orton
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 12:41:05 PM
- Below is a promo for next Tuesday's WWE Mixed Match Challenge match-up with Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss trading promos with Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.



- WWE has a poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar has the most momentum going into Sunday's Royal Rumble match - The New Day, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Rusev or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 51% voted for Orton while 32% voted for Nakamura, 10% for Rusev, 4% for Corbin and 3% for The New Day.

- Adam Cole of The Undisputed Era remains focused on winning the WWE NXT Title this year. He recently tweeted the following on the title and received a response from Zelina Vega, who currently manages NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Almas is set to defend against Johnny Gargano at "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday while Cole will face Aleister Black in an Extreme Rules match.







