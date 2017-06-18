LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE MITB Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan to Make Announcement?, James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 7:16:41 PM
- Below is tonight's WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:



- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to TV on this Tuesday's show after being away since May when wife Brie Bella gave birth. F4Wonline.com notes that Bryan's return is supposed to include a SummerSlam announcement. WWE officials are looking to make this year's SummerSlam really big.

- WWE posted this video of James Ellsworth backstage at the Scottrade Center for tonight's pay-per-view. Ellsworth is backing Carmella to win the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

