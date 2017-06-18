LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE MITB Note on The Usos for Tonight, Fans on Craziest MITB Moments, Goldust
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 1:10:44 PM
- Below is an extra from the recent "Superstar Ink" episode with Goldust. The Golden One talks to host Corey Graves about how to catch an armadillo.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the craziest Money In the Bank match moment in history - Kofi Kingston backdropping Seth Rolins on top of a ladder (Money in the Bank 2014), Jeff Hardy’s leg drop off the top of a ladder (WrestleMania 23), Kofi Kingston using a broken ladder as stilts (WrestleMania 26), Sheamus powerbombing Sin Cara through a steel ladder (Money in the Bank 2011), Kofi Kingston’s Boom Drop off a ladder (Money in the Bank 2010), John Morrison’s top rope moonsault while holding a steel ladder (WrestleMania 24) or Shelton Benjamin's running clothesline on top of a ladder (WrestleMania 21). As of this writing, 37% went with Hardy at WrestleMania 23 while 19% voted for Shelton at WrestleMania 21, 16% for Morrison at WrestleMania 24, 12% for Kofi at WrestleMania 26 and 7% for Sheamus at MITB 2011.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight's MITB Kickoff pre-show. Fans can use the #AskTheUsos hashtag to submit questions.




