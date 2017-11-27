LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Looks at WarGames, Pete Dunne vs. Austin Aries Match, Eva Marie Video
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 9:50:45 AM
- Below is the latest workout video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, filmed in her home gym:



- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Austin Aries has been announced for the January 21st Destiny Wrestling event in Toronto. Dunne also holds the Destiny World Title, which he will be defending that night.

- WWE posted this video looking back at the main event of the recent WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event, which was won by The Undisputed Era:




