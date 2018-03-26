LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Looks at Vicious Brock Lesnar Assaults, WWE - Roku Contest, Mike Mondo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 11:05:24 AM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring vicious assaults from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:



- Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier turns 41 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo turns 35.

- Roku and WWE are partnering for a WrestleMania 34 contest with give-aways. Details are at the link below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

