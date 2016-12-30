|
|
|
|
- WWE posted this video looking at recent signee Tommy End:
|
WWE
WWE Looks at Tommy End (Video), 2017 Money In the Bank Update, Luke Bryan - AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Dec 30, 2016 - 4:00:56 AM
- The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be a SmackDown-exclusive event. As noted, the event has been announced for June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
- As noted, singer-songwriter Luke Bryan was backstage for Wednesday night's WWE live event in Nashville. Here he is with WWE Champion AJ Styles:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
|
|
Kurt Angle Reportedly Telling Promoters He's Returning to WWE Soon