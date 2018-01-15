Got em. Multiple cameras rolling to shoot me driving in, pullin’ in my parking spot, getting out of my truck, ready for action etc. Look at everyone turn to each other confused when I start backing up. 🤣. Gotta f*ck with em and have some fun, before we get down to business. #ProjectRock #UnderArmour #TrainingShoot #ChasingGreatness

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:04pm PST