Posted in: WWE
WWE Looks at New Signings (Video), Ric Flair Announces Daughter's Engagement, The Rock - Under Armour
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 4:35:41 PM
- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE has confirmed the signings of Ricochet, War Machine and Candice LeRae:



- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced today that wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson is engaged to be married to his daughter Megan. The Nature Boy tweeted:




- Former WWE Champion The Rock participated in a gym photoshoot for his apparel partnership with Under Armour this week. Rock revealed that he has a new "Chasing Greatness" collection coming out with Under Armour for Spring & Summer 2018. Below are Instagram posts from the shoot:



















