WWE
WWE Looks at Goldberg's First 5 Matches (Video), Jim Ross Going to WrestleMania Week In Orlando
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 10:48:43 PM
- Corey Graves looks at the first 5 matches for current WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg in this new video - Hugh Morrus, The Barbarian, Roadblock, Scotty Riggs and Wrath:



- We noted earlier in the week that Jan Ross, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, passed away at the age of 55 after an accident while she was riding her Vespa near their home in Oklahoma. JR announced on Twitter today that he will still make the trip to Orlando for the various WrestleMania 33 Week happenings next week.

Ross is scheduled to host two "Ringside: An Afternoon with Jim Ross & Friends" events on Saturday and Sunday. He wrote the following today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

