Posted in: WWE
WWE Live Event In Greensboro to Feature Starrcade Theme, Matches Announced
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 10:47:14 AM
The Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC announced today that the Saturday, November 25th live event will have a Starrcade theme to it. The Coliseum was the original home of the Starrcade event back in 1983.

The following matches have been announced for the show:

* Steel Cage Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

* Steel Cage Match: Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos

* Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* Appearances by The Hardys, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

