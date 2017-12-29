WWE Lists Top Superstars of 2017, Reactions to the US Title Tournament Matches, More

In the tourney AND get to fight @ZackRyder again? There are 2 Christmases this year. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d0aNm98T6y

Easy now -



At the #RusevRumble it'll be @RusevBUL beating 29 others



And the #ShakespeareOfSong as US champ



A happy #RusevDay for all! https://t.co/kU14CYH6KJ