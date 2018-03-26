LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Legend Undergoes Heart Surgery, WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 7:20:34 PM
- Below is a preview for tonight's new episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring Kofi Kingston. The episode will air after RAW goes off the air.



- Former World Heavyweight Champion Vader underwent open heart surgery today in Dallas, Texas and according to his son Jesse on Twitter, the operation was a success, but at the same time, worse than expected and that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. WWE posted the following on The Mastodon's operation and wished him well:

Vader undergoes successful open-heart surgery

WWE Legend Vader underwent successful open-heart surgery earlier today, as confirmed by his son Jesse via Twitter.

“The surgery was a success but it was worse than we had expected. Long road for recovery,” Jesse wrote. “Will keep you posted. Thank you for the prayers.”

Join WWE in wishing Vader all the best during his recovery.


- Below is the most recent promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34:




