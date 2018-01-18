|
|
|
|
WWE has announced MVP, Harvey Wippleman, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE NXT General Manager William Regal for Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City. WWE has also confirmed Christian, Jeff Hardy and Mark Henry for the show in new advertisements.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Legend Pulls Out of RAW 25 Booking, MVP and Several More Names Announced, Updated Listing
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 6:52:32 PM
Lilian Garcia and Jonathan Coachman have announced that they will also be appearing.
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has backed out of the show due to the recent knee replacement he underwent. Nash tweeted:
Below is the updated line-up of names for Monday:
* MVP
* William Regal
* Harvey Wippleman
* WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel
* Lilian Garcia
* Jonathan Coachman
* Mark Henry
* Christian
* The Hardys
* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
* Chris Jericho
* The Brooklyn Brawler
* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore
* Terri Runnels
* Torrie Wilson
* Maria Kanellis
* Michelle McCool
* Kelly Kelly
* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund
* Eric Bischoff
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie
SmackDown Stars Announced for RAW 25, Attitude Era Moments Behind-The-Scenes, Seth Rollins
The New Day on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, The Undisputed Era Sends a Message, WWE - Bruce Prichard
How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado
Why Bret Hart Won't Be Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show, Mick Foley & Chris Jericho Updates
Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock
WWE Legend Pulls Out of RAW 25 Booking, MVP and Several More Names Announced, Updated Listing
WWE Hall of Famers Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show
Eva Marie on Being an Alcoholic, Finding Help In a 12-Step Program, Opening Up, More
Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership