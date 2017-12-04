Posted in: WWE WWE Issues Survey on Celebrities, The Rock Recalls Hulk Hogan Memory, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 5:16:45 AM
- We noted before that new WWE Network Collections on Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn will be added to the service today. A "Match of the Year 2017" Collection will also be added. Below is a preview:
- WWE issued a Fan Council survey that asked fans for feedback on celebrities possibly wrestling "WWE matches" in the future, including actor Terry Crews, race car driver Danica Patrick, NFL player Marshawn Lynch, NFL player Rob Gronkowski, pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, UFC fighter Cris Cyborg, UFC fighter Meisha Tate and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.
- The Rock recalled a moment with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan when responding to a Muscle & Fitness tweet on Rock catching Hogan's headband during a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden on February 20th, 1984. You can see the exchange below:
Wow this was the match back in ‘84 when I caught this @HulkHogan headband he throws. I was 12yrs old at Madison Square Garden. I went back to the locker room after the match to give it back to him. Two weeks later he gave me a brand new one. Crazy story. 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/0UX0I68Wm4