WWE Issues Survey on Celebrities, The Rock Recalls Hulk Hogan Memory, WWE Network

Wow this was the match back in ‘84 when I caught this @HulkHogan headband he throws. I was 12yrs old at Madison Square Garden. I went back to the locker room after the match to give it back to him. Two weeks later he gave me a brand new one. Crazy story. 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/0UX0I68Wm4