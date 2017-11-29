





WWE Posted in:

WWE Issues 205 Live Survey to Mark One Year Anniversary

By

Nov 29, 2017 - 10:21:03 AM



By Marc Middleton Nov 29, 2017 - 10:21:03 AM



Below are questions from the survey, which have led to speculation on the future of the show:



* How familiar are you with a weekly WWE Network show called WWE 205 Live? (Very familiar, somewhat familiar, A little bit familiar, Heard of but do not know much about, Never heard of WWE 205 Live)



* How often, if ever, do you watch WWE 205 Live? (Regularly watch, Occasionally watch, Used to watch but do not any more, Have never watched)



* How have you watched WWE 205 Live? (Using someone else's WWE Network subscription, Using my WWE Network subscription, Viewing social media sites, Viewing segments/episodes on YouTube, Viewing segments on WWE.com or WWE app, Viewing segments/episodes on non-WWE websites, Other)



* How do you primarily watch WWE 205 Live on WWE Network? (Watch on demand, Watch live)



* Why have you not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live? (Busy when the show initially airs and forget to watch at a later time, Matches are repetitive, Announce team is not that interesting, Prefer watching other weekly WWE shows instead, Watching cruiserweight matches on other WWE shows is enough for me, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on that show are not that interesting, WWE 205 Live slips my mind/I forget to watch, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW, Not interested in a WWE Cruiserweight division, Watch enough WWE shows and do not have time)



* Of the following reasons, what is the primary reason why you have not watched (or are not regularly watching) WWE 205 Live? (WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW)



* In your own words, please share why you have not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live?



* If WWE Superstars from RAW or SmackDown were to engage more frequently with WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on the WWE 205 Live show, how would this impact your viewing of WWE 205 Live? (Much more likely to watch, Somewhat more likely to watch, No impact, Somewhat less likely to watch, Much less likely to watch)



* How interested are you in watching the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, WWE SmackDown - Very interested, Somewhat interested, A little bit interested, Not at all interested, Don't know)



* How often do you watch the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, NXT - Every week, 2 of 3 weeks per month, Once per month, Once every other month, Less often than once every other month, Do not watch)



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Tuesdays WWE 205 Live episode marked one year since the show went live. WWE issued a Fan Council survey to mark the milestone and gauge fan interest on the show.Below are questions from the survey, which have led to speculation on the future of the show:* How familiar are you with a weekly WWE Network show called WWE 205 Live? (Very familiar, somewhat familiar, A little bit familiar, Heard of but do not know much about, Never heard of WWE 205 Live)* How often, if ever, do you watch WWE 205 Live? (Regularly watch, Occasionally watch, Used to watch but do not any more, Have never watched)* How have you watched WWE 205 Live? (Using someone else's WWE Network subscription, Using my WWE Network subscription, Viewing social media sites, Viewing segments/episodes on YouTube, Viewing segments on WWE.com or WWE app, Viewing segments/episodes on non-WWE websites, Other)* How do you primarily watch WWE 205 Live on WWE Network? (Watch on demand, Watch live)* Why have you not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live? (Busy when the show initially airs and forget to watch at a later time, Matches are repetitive, Announce team is not that interesting, Prefer watching other weekly WWE shows instead, Watching cruiserweight matches on other WWE shows is enough for me, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on that show are not that interesting, WWE 205 Live slips my mind/I forget to watch, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW, Not interested in a WWE Cruiserweight division, Watch enough WWE shows and do not have time)* Of the following reasons, what is the primary reason why you have not watched (or are not regularly watching) WWE 205 Live? (WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW)* In your own words, please share why you have not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live?* If WWE Superstars from RAW or SmackDown were to engage more frequently with WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on the WWE 205 Live show, how would this impact your viewing of WWE 205 Live? (Much more likely to watch, Somewhat more likely to watch, No impact, Somewhat less likely to watch, Much less likely to watch)* How interested are you in watching the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, WWE SmackDown - Very interested, Somewhat interested, A little bit interested, Not at all interested, Don't know)* How often do you watch the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, NXT - Every week, 2 of 3 weeks per month, Once per month, Once every other month, Less often than once every other month, Do not watch)Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here