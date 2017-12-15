LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Invites Japanese Legend to WrestleMania?, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Merch, Ruby Riott
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 10:22:01 AM
- WWE Music has released Ruby Riott's updated "We Riot" theme song, heard below:



- Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita told Tokyo Sports that WWE has invited him to WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans next year. This should be taken as a rumor for now but we will keep you updated. The FMW founder never worked for WWE but he did wrestle 1 match for WCW and 1 for ECW.

- WWE Shop has released the new "Yep!" t-shirt for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. They tweeted the following on the item, which is currently listed for $27.99:







