Posted in: WWE
WWE Intercontinental Title Match with Stipulation Announced for RAW
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 4:50:54 PM
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on Twitter today that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Samoa Joe on the first RAW of 2018, which takes place on Monday in Miami. Reigns will lose the title if he is disqualified.

As noted, Monday's RAW will also feature Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

