|
|
|
|
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now scheduled to defend his title in a Fatal 5 Way at WrestleMania 34, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 6:28:54 PM
The match is currently scheduled to feature Miz, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.
We've noted how the original plan was to do Strowman vs. Miz in a singles match but this week's RAW indicated that they had changed the direction and were going with Balor vs. Rollins vs. Miz. It was also teased that the Strowman vs. Elias feud would continue.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?
How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena's Return?
Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match
Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future
Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10
Big Rumor on The Undertaker's WrestleMania Status, More on Rey Mysterio Returning
AJ Styles Reacts to Loss (Video), Lilly Singh Introduces Jinder Mahal, Norman Smiley
Randy Orton Wins a Squash, WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott
The Miz - Asuka Video, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens on SmackDown
SmackDown Crowd Attendance Note, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, The Miz Video