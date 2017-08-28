WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set for Next Week's RAW (Photos, Video)

Do you BOLIEVE that @mikethemiz will like the result of this #BattleRoyal to determine the next challenger for his #ICTitle? #RAW pic.twitter.com/Sm3DVPSyvP — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 29, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will defend his title against Jeff Hardy on next Monday's RAW from Omaha, Nebraska.Jeff became the new #1 contender by winning a battle royal in the opener for tonight's RAW from Memphis. Other battle royal participants were Big Show, Matt Hardy, Finn Balor, Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Goldust, Elias, R-Truth, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.This will be Jeff's first singles title shot since The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33. He is a four-time Intercontinental Champion.Below are a few photos and clips from tonight's battle royal:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here