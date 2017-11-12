





WWE India Tour Notes: Jinder Mahal's Original Opponent for Both Shows and WWE Title Implications

Nov 12, 2017



By Tito Jackson Nov 12, 2017 - 1:08:50 PM Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal will headline the December 9th, 2017 WWE houseshow at New Dehli, India... WWE will have 2 houseshows in New Dehli on both the 8th and 9th of December. No word yet on who Jinder will be wrestling on December 8th.



According to the Wrestling Observer Online, the original booking of the December 8th and 9th shows was to have Jinder Mahal defending his WWE Title against Kevin Owens for both shows. However, recent events such as Kevin Owens being sent home on the European Tour and/or the recent WWE Title switch to AJ Styles has changed the booking for at least 1 of the shows. Both houseshows were supposed to be RAW brand only with Jinder Mahal, the Singh Brothers, and Kevin Owens as guests.



The Observer suggests that Jinder will "inevitably get a rematch at some point" with AJ Styles for the WWE Title but the next Smackdown exclusive Pay Per view is on December 17th (Clash of Champions). WWE has multiple Smackdown Live shows to potentially make Jinder become a 2-time WWE Champion if still desired.



News headlines previously here at LordsofPain.net and throughout the internet have expressed Vince McMahon/WWE's desire to have Jinder Mahal on the India tour as WWE Champion. It's very similar to WWE making Alberto Del Rio as champion during 2011 in hopes to grow WWE fans within Mexico during their tour. WWE has been attempting to push growth in India as a new revenue stream for the company and for long-term worldwide growth.



