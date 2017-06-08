LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Hypes John Cena's SmackDown TV Return, SmackDown Top 10 Video, Rusev
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 12:14:09 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Rochester:



- As noted, it was confirmed this week that John Cena will return to TV on the July 4th SmackDown from Phoenix. WWE posted the following on his return:

John Cena to return to SmackDown LIVE on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July, a time for family, friends, fireworks … and JOHN CENA!

The Cenation Leader will return to WWE when SmackDown LIVE airs on Independence Day. Cena has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 33, when he famously proposed to Nikki Bella.

What will the 16-time World Champion have to say about the state of the blue brand upon his return? Find out on SmackDown LIVE on the Fourth of July.


- No word yet on what Rusev was referring to but he had a lot of fans speculation on Twitter after making this tweet earlier this week. Rusev was set to make his SmackDown debut at one point but it was delayed for unknown reasons.




