WWE Hosts Event for Veterans (Photos, Videos), Special Bella Brains, WWE Stock

Congratulations to Jason for his service to our country and all his hard work at @FullSail! @HireHeroesUSA #Wrestlemania #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/o8lBik9xuE — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 28, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest edition of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. This is a special episode with an intense lightning round.- WWE stock was up 1.49% on Tuesday, closing at $22.50 per share. The high was $22.72 and the low was $22.05.- WrestleMania 33 Week kicked off in Florida on Tuesday as WWE and Hire Heroes USA hosted a networking event for Veterans at Full Sail University. As seen below, Mark Henry was joined by WWE NXT Superstars Steve Cutler, Macey Estrella, Kayla Braxton and Kenneth Crawford. Below are photos and video from the event:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here