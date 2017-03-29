LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Hosts Event for Veterans (Photos, Videos), Special Bella Brains, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 8:19:48 AM
- Below is the latest edition of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. This is a special episode with an intense lightning round.



- WWE stock was up 1.49% on Tuesday, closing at $22.50 per share. The high was $22.72 and the low was $22.05.

- WrestleMania 33 Week kicked off in Florida on Tuesday as WWE and Hire Heroes USA hosted a networking event for Veterans at Full Sail University. As seen below, Mark Henry was joined by WWE NXT Superstars Steve Cutler, Macey Estrella, Kayla Braxton and Kenneth Crawford. Below are photos and video from the event:















