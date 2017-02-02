LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins' Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 1:08:19 AM
As noted, Seth Rollins is currently out of action after re-injuring his right knee during the brawl with Samoa Joe at Monday's RAW. Rollins was examined in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday but there's no word yet on how long he will be out.

WWE officials held a creative meeting on Wednesday to discuss fallout from Rollins' injury, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. We've noted how Triple H vs. Rollins has been the plan for WrestleMania 33 but there's no word yet on who might be his replacement. Triple apparently really wants to wrestle in Orlando because of his WWE NXT ties. Alvarez noted that one idea discussed had them setting up Joe vs. Triple H somehow.

Alvarez also speculated that Rollins' knee was injured while Joe was trying to take him to the mat for the Coquina Clutch.

For those who missed it, Rollins took to Twitter and issued this statement:
















