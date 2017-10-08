LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show Video, Shane McMahon's Custom Sneakers, Cell Photos
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 7:43:44 PM
- Below is the WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show video for tonight with Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg, plus tag team action with Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable taking on Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley:



- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted these custom Jordans he had made for tonight's Hell In a Cell main event against Kevin Owens:




- Below are a few shots of the Cell structure inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for tonight's two big matches. McMahon vs. Owens and The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will take place inside the Cell tonight.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Heel Turn In the Main Event of WWE Hell In a Cell (Photos)

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned at Hell In a Cell (Photos)

  • Title Change In the WWE Hell In a Cell Opener Tonight (Photos)

  • WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show Video, Shane McMahon's Custom Sneakers, Cell Photos

  • Kevin Owens Hypes Tonight's Main Event, Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Change Announced for Tonight's WWE United States Title Match at HIAC

  • The Hype Bros Hype Match (Video), Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), Jinder Mahal

  • WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte - HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal - Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Rusev on Randy Orton (Video), Darren Young Works as a Heel, Natalya on Shayna Baszler

  • WWE Halloween Shoot Previews, Fans on HIAC Combatants, Cesaro Games After Injury



    		•