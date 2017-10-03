|
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley has been announced for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show.
|
WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff Match Announced, Segment Added to Sunday's Card
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 9:20:26 PM
WWE has also announced that Tyler Breeze and Fandango will bring back The Fashion Files at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. The segment was supposed to return on tonight's SmackDown.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Breezango brings back The Fashion Files
Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley
