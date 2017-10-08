LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Halloween Shoot Previews, Fans on HIAC Combatants, Cesaro Games After Injury
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 2:47:18 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The Swiss Cyborg was unable to speak due tot he recent mouth injury he suffered at WWE No Mercy.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Hell In a Cell match combatant(s) will have the most to promote at tonight's pay-per-view - Kevin Owens, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, The Usos or SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. As of this writing, 53% voted for Shane while 29% voted for Owens, 13% for The Usos and the rest for The New Day.

- Below are preview photos from a WWE Halloween photo shoot that will be released soon with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya and others:













