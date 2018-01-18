|
WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler have been announced for a special one-hour RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show this coming Monday night. They will join Renee Young, Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Ross and Lawler will join the panel from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom, where they will later call matches on the three-hour RAW USA Network broadcast.
|
WWE Hall of Famers Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 5:49:09 PM
The RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show will air at 7pm EST on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App and WWE's social media platforms.
Below is the full announcement on the pre-show:
Raw Pre-Show to kick off monumental 25th anniversary special
Get ready for the biggest Raw in history with a live Pre-Show starting at 7 p.m. ET this Monday, Jan. 22, on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Join hosts Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga and Sam Roberts as they bring you everything you need to know to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history. Plus, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler join the celebration from the original home of Monday Night Raw, The Manhattan Center.
