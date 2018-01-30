LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer on Sasha Banks' RAW Dive, Bobby Roode - Charlotte Video, Rumble Social Note
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 1:56:23 PM
- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode will be taking fan questions on the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook page later today, as announced in the video below. Tonight's MMC match-up will feature Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.



- It's worth noting that Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not make Nielsen's social media TV ratings. The night was topped by the Grammy Awards, Shameless, Real Housewives of Atlanta, MasterChef Latino and The Chi. December's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view made the list at #1 that night.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter during last night's RAW and spoke out against the dive Sasha Banks did during her loss to Asuka. Foley had this exchange with Vince Russo:










