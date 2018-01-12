LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Working on Books, Triple H on The Rock's Daughter, RAW Intro Mash-Up
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 2:33:15 PM
- Below is a new WWE RAW mash-up with modern-day Superstars in the Attitude Era intro:



- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his latest podcast that he is planning on releasing two books. Lawler is planning a follow-up to his 2001 autobiography that was released by WWE and a book of artwork that he has created. Lawler will be working on wrestling historian Mark James, who has worked on books for Dutch Mantel and others, for the autobiography.

- Triple H tweeted the following in response to a video of The Rock and daughter Simone at the recent Golden Globe Awards. As we've noted, Simone was named as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador this year. She has expressed interest in getting involved with pro wrestling.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Chris Jericho - DDP Video, Xavier Woods Taunts Jinder Mahal (Video), Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan

  • Triple H on What Made Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross a Legendary Team, JR and Lawler Respond

  • Mark Henry Officially Retires As A In-Ring Competitor

  • AJ Styles on Other Wrestlers Doing the Styles Clash, WWE Trying to Call Him a Rookie, More

  • WWE Royal Rumble Start Time Announced, New Video from Chad Gable, The Iconic Duo

  • Stephanie McMahon on How She Sees WWE In 20 Years, Social Media, Diversity & Equality, More (Video)

  • Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match, Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby Gender (Video), WWE Stock

  • Paige Reportedly Done as In-Ring Competitor After Recent Injury at WWE Live Event

  • Matt Hardy on The Miz and Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke - Royal Rumble Note, Total Divas

  • New Title Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble



    		•