WWE Hall of Famer Working on Books, Triple H on The Rock's Daughter, RAW Intro Mash-Up

Quite the moment for @TheRock as he introduces his daughter, and the very first #GoldenGlobes Ambassador, @SimoneGJohnson. pic.twitter.com/V3QO7LMT2B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

.@TheRock...man, when this NEXT generation takes over, there is no stopping them.

Congrats @SimoneGJohnson on representing YOUR generation and family legacy at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/1XTdIWyyi4 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new WWE RAW mash-up with modern-day Superstars in the Attitude Era intro:- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his latest podcast that he is planning on releasing two books. Lawler is planning a follow-up to his 2001 autobiography that was released by WWE and a book of artwork that he has created. Lawler will be working on wrestling historian Mark James, who has worked on books for Dutch Mantel and others, for the autobiography.- Triple H tweeted the following in response to a video of The Rock and daughter Simone at the recent Golden Globe Awards. As we've noted, Simone was named as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador this year. She has expressed interest in getting involved with pro wrestling.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here