WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

Second big Foley announcement - I'm getting my right knee replaced in...about 5 minutes! I'll check back in when I kick out of anesthesia👍 pic.twitter.com/WXgmDf61zV

For the first time in 3 years, I WILL BE AT @Wrestlecon - signing for Tmart Promotions on APRIL 6 & 7.

Preorder at https://t.co/wACw5lK3Nm pic.twitter.com/VnbUMWbD27