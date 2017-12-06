LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery (Photos), Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy, RAW 25th DVD
By Marc Middleton
Dec 9, 2017 - 10:57:57 AM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at recent Twitter comments from Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy as they prepare for The Great War:



- WWE's DVD set for the RAW 25th Anniversary can now be pre-ordered on sale from Amazon at this link. The three-disc set will feature the entire RAW 25th Anniversary episode that airs on January 22nd plus a compilation of greatest matches & moments from the show. The set will be released on April 3rd, 2018.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Instagram that he underwent a right knee replacement earlier this week. He posted the following, revealing that it took more than 20 staples to close him up. Nash is currently scheduled to appear at the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January.

Preped for surgery. Waiting to get a little something to take the edge off.....wink,wink Right knee replacement is on the way





Not to pretty, but its straight. Let it heal and start training. Amazing process. Sore as fu*k but finally fixed after 33 years





