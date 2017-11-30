LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Set for TTTT, Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H Promo, The Riott Squad
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 6:00:25 PM
- WWE posted this promo to hype the Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal match that will take place at the December 9th WWE Supershow live event in New Delhi, India:



- WWE has plans to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter for the 15th annual Tribute to The Troops event next week, according to PWInsider. No word yet on any other special appearances but we will keep you updated. The TTTT special will take place on Tuesday, December 5th at Naval Base San Diego. WWE will also tape SmackDown later that night at the nearby Valley View Casino Center in San Diego. A two-hour Troops special will then air on the USA Network at 8pm EST on Thursday, December 14th. WWE will also host an anti-bullying rally and conduct hospital visits as well as military outreach initiatives at various installations, including San Diego Naval Medical Center & Naval Air Station North Island, while in San Diego that week.

- As noted, Naomi took to Twitter today to comment on how she was celebrating her 30th birthday laid up due to the reported separated shoulder, cervical strain and facial contusions she suffered at the hands of The Riott Squad on this week's SmackDown. Below are responses from Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan:










