WWE Hall of Famer Recently Worked at Prison In the News, The Miz and Maryse, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Feb 3, 2017 - 8:00:35 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk, Jr. turns 76 years old today while Marty Jannetty turns 57 and former WWE star Angela Fong turns 32. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of Hall of Famer Kerry Von Erich.

- There's a pro wrestling connection to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware that has been in the news this week after inmates took two staffers hostage as WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon recently worked there. The prison was secured after a two day standoff but one of the hostages was found dead. DelawareOnline.com has more details on the story at this link. F4Wonline.com notes that Dillon retired on December 1st and knew many of the people involved with this week's ordeal. He currently lives in Smyrna.

- The Miz and Maryse appeared for part of a 36-hour live stream to celebrate Snickers doing a live Super Bowl 51 commercial this weekend. The stream began at noon on Thursday and will lead up to the live Snickers commercial on Sunday night. Snickers is the exclusive presenting sponsor of WWE's WrestleMania 31. Below is a photo of Miz and Maryse on set:




