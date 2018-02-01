LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Receives Good Health Update, WWE Flashback Friday Themes, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 1:57:59 PM
- Xavier Woods continues his WWE SmackDown: Shut Your Mouth gameplay in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel:



- Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes on the WWE Network for the month of February:

* February 2nd: Football Stars in the Squared Circle
* February 9th: Valentine's Day/WWE Weddings
* February 16th: Hail to the Chief: WWE Presidents
* February 23rd: WWE Network Turns Four

- WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is celebrating this week after a positive visit with his heart doctor. Brisco, who suffered 3 strikes in June 2009 and 1 stroke in October 2011, tweeted the following:




