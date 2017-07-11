LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Joins Mae Young Classic Announce Team
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 12:11:07 PM
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) noted on Instagram this week that she was involved in The Mae Young Classic in some fashion, as seen in the post below.

Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed on the latest edition of his Ross Report podcast that Madusa will be joining he and Hall of Famer Lita for commentary on The Mae Young Classic.

The Mae Young Classic begins taping this Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University. We will have live spoiler coverage on both nights.

Madusa posted the following on the Classic yesterday:

Awesome day at the office !! Working hard putting things together and having a little fun at the @maeyoungclassic @wweperformctr #photo #shooting





