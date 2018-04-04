|
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant passed away today after being hit by a truck in Ross Township, PA, according to WPXI.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant Passes at 71 After Being Hit By Truck
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2018 - 10:15:16 PM
Valiant was 71 years old.
Valiant was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning at around 5am on McKnight Road in Ross Township. Police say Valiant ran across the busy road and was hit by the truck. He was not using a crosswalk.
"We do have witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident," said Ross Township Det. Brian Kohlepp.
Valiant passed away at a local hospital shortly after the accident.
“The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene. There's no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we're still investigating,” Kohlhepp said.
WWE on Johnny Valiant Passing Away at 71
