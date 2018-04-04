





WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant Passes at 71 After Being Hit By Truck

By

Apr 4, 2018



By Marc Middleton Apr 4, 2018 - 10:15:16 PM



Valiant was 71 years old.



Valiant was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning at around 5am on McKnight Road in Ross Township. Police say Valiant ran across the busy road and was hit by the truck. He was not using a crosswalk.



"We do have witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident," said Ross Township Det. Brian Kohlepp.



Valiant passed away at a local hospital shortly after the accident.



