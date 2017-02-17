

WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away

Feb 17, 2017 - 10:29:08 AM



Wrestling agent Eric Simms noted on Facebook on Thursday that Steele had entered hospice care and that it wasn't looking good for him. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund also noted on Facebook earlier this week that Steele was not at home when he called, and that Steele's wife informed Backlund that he may not be coming back home this time, indicating that he was under hospice care. Steele reportedly passed away last night.



Hulk Hogan tweeted on Steele's passing this morning:



George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017





Below are various videos from Steele's WWE career:



