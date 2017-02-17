LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 10:29:08 AM
WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele has passed away at the age of 79.

Wrestling agent Eric Simms noted on Facebook on Thursday that Steele had entered hospice care and that it wasn't looking good for him. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund also noted on Facebook earlier this week that Steele was not at home when he called, and that Steele's wife informed Backlund that he may not be coming back home this time, indicating that he was under hospice care. Steele reportedly passed away last night.

Hulk Hogan tweeted on Steele's passing this morning:




Below are various videos from Steele's WWE career:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  • Nicole Bass Not Dead, Doctors to Remove Her from Life Support Later Today

  • WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away

  • JBL on His WWE Network Show Ending, Dana Warrior Appears with Darren Young, Bella Origins

  • Update on John Cena Taking More Time Away from WWE After WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Superstars Attend NBA Games (Photos), Seth Rollins Games, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • WWE Story Time Note, First Episode of WWE Online Series, WWE NXT Stars Host Rally

  • Vader Deletes Tweet on His Health, Roderick Strong's Theme, Daniel Bryan's Garden

  • Former WWE and ECW Star Nicole Bass Passes Away

  • Linda McMahon Swearing-In Video, Updates on WWE and ESPN, Bobby Roode Photo

  • Kurt Angle Set to Wrestle for WWE Soon, Update on Female Superstars Contacted for WrestleMania 33




    		•