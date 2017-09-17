





WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan Passes Away

We will keep you updated with information on Heenan's passing when it becomes available.



Below are the posts from Okerlund and JR:



The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me.



I loved our time together.



No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017





