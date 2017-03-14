LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Fame Special Set for USA Network, WWE - Jetsons Movie Clip, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 12:30:22 PM
- Below is new video from the "WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania" DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.



- WWE has confirmed that the USA Network will air a special presentation of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday, April 3rd at 11pm EST after the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW goes off the air. The ceremony will air live on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Friday, March 31st. As of this writing, the 2017 Class includes Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock 'n' Roll Express. Former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive The Warrior Award.

- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW from Detroit a thumbs up with over 3100 votes:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

