LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Fame Line-Up for Tonight's Induction Ceremony
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 9:54:48 AM
The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We will have live coverage beginning with the Red Carpet pre-show at 7pm EST with Maria Menounos and others. Jerry Lawler will host tonight's ceremony.

Below is the line-up for tonight's ceremony:

* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena

* Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff

* Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya

* The Rock 'n' Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette

* Teddy Long, inducted by JBL and Ron Simmons

* Rick Rude, posthumously inducted by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

* Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior

It's believed that the following stars will be posthumously inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame tonight but these have not been confirmed - Haystacks Calhoun, Dr. Jerry Graham, Rikidozan, Judy Grable, Toots Mondt, Farmer Burns, Luther Lindsay and June Byers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Hall of Fame Line-Up for Tonight's Induction Ceremony

  • Ric Flair Statue Revealed at WrestleMania 33 Axxess (Photo, Video)

  • JBL Says He's Hot Over "Crybabies" and Their Opinions on Roman Reigns (Video)

  • Nikki Bella Reveals Recent Neck Injury, Status for WrestleMania 33, More from Orlando (Videos)

  • Backstage News on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Lana and The New Day at Universal, Charlotte

  • Seth Rollins on Being Sick In Orlando (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being a Role Model, Stephanie McMahon

  • John Cena on Why WrestleMania Will Be Special, Nikki on Their Relationship, More (Videos)

  • Stephanie McMahon on Rousey In WWE (Video), Paul Heyman Talks Post-WM RAW, Paige

  • Shelton Benjamin Injury Update, Mojo Rawley Trains for WM, Celebs on Lesnar - Goldberg

  • Note on Fans at the WWE Hotel, Seth Rollins Talks Triple H (Video), John Cena




    		•