WWE Hall of Fame "Legacy" Wing Note, Xavier Woods - WWE Champions, Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 11:15:50 PM
- Xavier Woods checks out the new WWE Champions mobile game in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" channel:



- There will be new Legacy inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class this year, according to PWInsider. This wing of the Hall was introduced last year to honor stars from the early years of pro wrestling. Names posthumously inducted last year were Frank Gotch, Ed Lewis, George Hackenschmidt, Mildred Burke, Art Thomas, Pat O'Connor and Lou Thesz.

- In the video below, Sheamus sends a message of support to the Special Olympics of Ireland team as they head to the World Winter Olympics in Austria to compete:




