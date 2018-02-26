LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Hall of Fame Airings, Paige on Missing the Elimination Chamber, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 3:23:25 PM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video features miraculous Superstar landings:



- As noted, WWE announced today that Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will be the recipient of the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in New Orleans. For those who missed it, WWE also confirmed that the ceremony will air live on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Friday, April 6th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. A special presentation of the ceremony will then air on the USA Network at 10pm EST on Saturday, April 7th and at 11pm EST after RAW goes off the air that Monday.

- Paige tweeted the following on missing the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match last night:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap

  • WWE Hall of Famer Gets a New Smile (Video), More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Stock Up

  • Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, John Cena Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi

  • Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim

  • Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game

  • Seth Rollins on Coming Up Short, 2018 Warrior Award Reactions, WWE Network Promo

  • WWE Hall of Fame Airings, Paige on Missing the Elimination Chamber, WWE Top 10

  • John Cena on No Path to WrestleMania, Finn Balor on Going for the WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns

  • Braun Strowman Post-Chamber Video, Alexa Bliss on Her Big Win, Reid Flair

  • Paige Uses Makeup to Hide New Tattoos at WWE Elimination Chamber? (Photos)



    		•