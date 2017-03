WWE HOF Promo, Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos, Mojo Rawley In Dark Match

Congrats to my cousins @WWEUsos !!!! 3x WWE Tag Champs, numbers don't lie. Our bloodline sets the bar! #AhhhYessir — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 22, 2017

- Below is a promo for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will feature Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena), Diamond Dallas Page (inducted by Eric Bischoff), Beth Phoenix (inducted by Natalya), Teddy Long (inducted by JBL & Ron Simmons), The Rock 'n' Roll Express (inducted by Jim Cornette) and Rick Rude. The ceremony will also feature former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand receiving the Warrior Award and new inductees into the Legacy wing of the Hall.- The dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT saw Mojo Rawley defeat Curt Hawkins.- As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on last night's episode. This is their first run with the new blue brand titles but their third run as champions. Roman Reigns congratulated his cousins with the following tweet: