Posted in: WWE
WWE HOF Induction Nixed?, Stephanie McMahon Gaming with Xavier Woods, WWE Stars Visit Hospital
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 12:23:10 AM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers on Tuesday. He launched the channel in June 2015. Woods thanks fans in the video below, which features an appearance by Stephanie McMahon. Woods previously teased a special guest to celebrate 1 million subscribers and it looks like Stephanie will be on an upcoming episode.



- We noted earlier how there were plans for WWE NXT General Manager William Regal to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 33 weekend. PWInsider notes that two different sources within WWE no longer believe Regal is still in the plans for this year's class. The Warrior Award has been the last announcement to be made for the past few years and that was announced on Monday. As noted, former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive that award this year.

- As seen below, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Apollo Crews, AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss visited the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

