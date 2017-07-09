WWE Great Balls of Fire Attendance, GBOF Opening Video Package, Paul Heyman

|
- Below is the opening video used for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:
- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,579 fans in attendance for tonight's pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
- Below is video of Paul Heyman talking with Charly Caruso in the Great Balls of Fire Social Media Lounge earlier tonight, discussing Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
