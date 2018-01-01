LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Future Endeavors Fan Video, Hideo Itami - Jack Gallagher Exchange, Francine
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 4:31:18 PM
- Below is the annual WWE Future Endeavors video for 2017, which YouTube user mangler989 creates:



- Former ECW star Francine is now on Twitter at @ECWDivaFrancine. The Queen of Extreme wrote the following for her bio: "Names I’ve been called: ECW Original, Queen of Extreme, Mommy"

- Hideo Itami and Jack Gallagher had the following Twitter exchange after Gallagher demanded a rematch. As noted, Itami defeated Gallagher by submission on the final WWE 205 Live episode of 2017, just one night after breaking Brian Kendrick's nose on RAW with a stiff GTS. Gallagher went looking for payback but loss to Itami with the Rings of Saturn. They tweeted:







Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

