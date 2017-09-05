Posted in: WWE WWE Flashback Friday Update, Low Attendance at WWE Live Event (Photos), Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 12:00:08 PM
- As seen below, Sasha Banks is featured in the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional teaser:
- This week's "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will focus on the 22 year anniversary of WCW Nitro. Stay tuned for the full schedule of content.
- Sunday's WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa was a hot topic on Twitter due to photos of the small crowd. Our correspondent estimated 1,000 - 1,400 fans to be in attendance. You can see crowd photos from the blue brand event at the McLeod Center below: