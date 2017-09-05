LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Flashback Friday Update, Low Attendance at WWE Live Event (Photos), Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 12:00:08 PM
- As seen below, Sasha Banks is featured in the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional teaser:



- This week's "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will focus on the 22 year anniversary of WCW Nitro. Stay tuned for the full schedule of content.

- Sunday's WWE live event in Cedar Falls, Iowa was a hot topic on Twitter due to photos of the small crowd. Our correspondent estimated 1,000 - 1,400 fans to be in attendance. You can see crowd photos from the blue brand event at the McLeod Center below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

  • WWE on Mickie James' New Single, Nigel McGuinness Notes for the Main Roster, WWE - Madden

  • WWE Network Doc to Air, Finn Balor on Facing Bray Wyatt Again, Referee Dan Engler

  • WWE Flashback Friday Update, Low Attendance at WWE Live Event (Photos), Sasha Banks

  • WWE Star Visits Hurricane Victims (Video), Shelton Benjamin Hypes SmackDown, Sin Cara

  • Backstage Video with MMA and WWE Horsewomen Groups, Mae Young Classic Finals, Brackets

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - #1 Contenders Match, New Announcers, More

  • Paul Heyman on Big Show - Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Promo, More

  • Backstage News on Recent Incident with Baron Corbin and WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon

  • Post-RAW Video of Big Show, Jeff Hardy's Wife on the RAW - Christmas Decision, Fatal 4 Way



    		•