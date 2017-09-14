LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Tomorrow, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 10:49:10 PM
- Below is the latest Total Bellas reaction video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella with their comments on last night's episode:



- As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg. Below is the scheduled line-up:

* 3pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 9/22/1997: The battle for supremacy between the New World Order and WCW continues on this episode of Nitro. Jeff Jarrett faces Curt Hennig and more. (NEW)

* 5pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 10/13/1997: Diamond Dallas Page battles Curt Hennig in the main event. The Steiner Brothers face Scott Hall and Syxx. Eddie Guerrero battles Psicosis. (NEW)

* 7pm EST - RAW Flashback, 10/17/2016: Goldberg returns to answer Brock Lesnar's recent challenge. Seth Rollins battles Chris Jericho. Plus, Bayley, Sheamus, and more in action! (NEW)

* 9:30pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro Top 10: DDP hosts this very special countdown, as we take a trip down memory lane and relive the Top 10 moments in the history of WCW Monday Nitro!

* 10pm EST - Monday Night War: Bill Goldberg rises from relative obscurity to become WCW's most dominant homegrown talent.

- Sasha Banks and Jason Jordan met kids at the Royal Children's Hospital of Melbourne, Australia earlier today. Below are a few photos from the visit:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

