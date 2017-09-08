LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Today, John Cena In Total Bellas Bonus Clips
By Marc Middleton
Sep 8, 2017 - 9:21:45 AM


- Above and below are bonus clips from Wednesday's season two premiere of Total Bellas, featuring Nikki Bella talking to John Cena about family time and a tense car ride with Cena and The Bella Twins:



- As noted, today's "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will focus on the 22 year anniversary of WCW Nitro. Below is the scheduled line-up:

* 3pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 9/4/1995: The biggest stars of WCW make history on the debut edition of Monday Nitro. Hulk Hogan defends the World Heavyweight Title against Big Bubba.

* 4pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 9/11/1995: On this episode of WCW Monday Nitro Hulk Hogan puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against 'The Total Package' Lex Luger.

* 5pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 1/22/1996: 'Macho Man' Randy Savage battles 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. WCW Tag Team Champions, Harlem Heat, face Sting and Lex Luger.

* 6pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 4/1/1996: Lex Luger battles 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. The Nasty Boys, The Road Warriors, and the Steiner Brothers compete in a triangle match.

* 7pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 5/6/1996: The Giant battles 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan. Sting faces Lord Steven Regal. Dean Malenko goes one on one with Jushin 'Thunder' Liger.

* 8pm EST - WCW Monday Nitro, 1/11/1999: Kevin Nash takes on The Giant in the main event. 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair goes one on one with Curt Hennig. Bam Bam Bigelow faces Scott Hall. (NEW)

* 10:30pm EST - Bischoff's Top 10 Controversies: Eric Bischoff counts down the Top Ten Most Controversial moments of his career.

* 11pm EST - WWE Beyond The Ring: The story of WCW, from Ted Turner's entry into the world of wrestling, through the Monday Night War, and the company's eventual collapse.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

