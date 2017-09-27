WWE Flashback Friday Schedule, Stephanie McMahon Attends Event, SmackDown Top 10

|
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona:
- As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will feature WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino for his birthday. Below is the line-up:
* 3pm EST - Old School, 3/17/1975: Old School Card from MSG features WWF Champion Bruno Sammartino defending against Spiros Arion. Killer Kowalski, Ivan Putski, and more.
* 4pm EST - Tuesday Night Titans, 5/10/1985: Vince McMahon hosts Tuesday Night Titans with Lord Alfred Hayes. Guests include Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper, Bob Orton, and Ivan Putski.
* 5pm EST - Old School, 4/14/1975: Bruno Sammartino defends the WWE Title against Spiros Arion in a Greek Death Match. Greg Valentine makes his Madison Square Garden debut. (NEW)
* 7pm EST - Legends with JBL: JBL sits down with Bruno Sammartino to discuss some memorable exploits from his extraordinary career in sports entertainment.
* 7:45pm EST - WWE Story Time: Everyone has a story, and these WWE Superstars and Legends share tales from the good old days before they were shining in the WWE spotlight!
* 8pm EST - Old School, 10/23/1978: Ernie Ladd challenges Bob Backlund for the WWE Championship. Blood is shed in a bout between Bruno Sammartino and Superstar Billy Graham. (NEW)
* 9:31pm EST - Table For 3: Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino - 3 Champions spanning 3 generations share amazing stories from their legendary careers.
* 10pm EST - Old School, 3/25/1978: Old School Card from Philly features Bob Backlund defending the WWWF Title against Spiros Arion. Bruno Sammartino vs. Ken Patera and more.
- Stephanie McMahon represented WWE at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Youth of the Year event in Washington, DC yesterday. Below are a few photos from the event:
|
|
