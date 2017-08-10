LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE Flashback Friday Details, Big Show Training for Big Cass (Video), Christian
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 3:03:45 PM
- A new "WWE Flashback Friday" series of shows will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow, August 11th. The debut Friday run will feature a "20 Years of D-Generation X" theme. Next Friday's shows will feature part 2 of the DX special. The WWE website has an episode guide at this link and you can watch a teaser below:



- Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian revealed on Twitter that he's been filming a role for the "Murdoch Mysteries" TV show, which airs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation every Monday. The 11th season is currently filming.

- Big Show tweeted the following video today as he prepares to face Big Cass at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn. AS noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match. The WWE veteran wrote, "Curls concentration: 21 reps x 4. Shrugs: 6 plates 14 reps x 4. @Doddromero @somifitness #GiantInTheGym #YouWatchingBigCass #SummerSlam"




